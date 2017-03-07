Watch Live: ‘Major Changes’ as April the Giraffe Gets Closer to Giving Birth at New York Zoo

Concerns of Building Collapse in Mahanoy City

Posted 2:21 pm, March 7, 2017, by , Updated at 02:23PM, March 7, 2017

MAHANOY CITY — Emergency crews have several streets shut down in Mahanoy City over concerns that a building may collapse.

Authorities are concerned about the old Kaier Brewery along North Main Street.

Children at a nearby child development are being taken to a high-rise as a precaution, according to the Mahanoy Township Police Department Facebook page.

There is no word from authorities on what may have caused the building to begin to crumble.

The borough has been trying to use grant money to demolish the old building.

Developing story; check back for updates.

