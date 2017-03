× Accused Robber Admits to Luzerne County Heists

WILKES-BARRE — The same man pleaded guilty to two separate robberies in Luzerne County.

On Monday, Jonathan Fox of Wilkes-Barre admitted using a gun to hold up the UFCW Federal Credit Union in Kingston in September.

He also pleaded guilty to robbing a Dollar General the day before in Luzerne County.