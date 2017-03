× Woman Dies After Alleged Assault in Luzerne County

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A suspect is in custody in Luzerne County for the assault of a woman who later died at a hospital.

Butler Township police tell us Jennifer Niccoll was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton on Saturday in critical condition. She was transferred to another hospital where she died Sunday.

Police arrested Barry Thomas and charged him with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and harassment.