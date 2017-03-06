× Technology Center Coming to Mayfield

MAYFIELD — A former school in Lackawanna County is being turned into a technology center with the goal of bringing people, ideas, and jobs to our area.

Renovations at the former Lackawanna Business Center in Mayfield will cost up to $1.5 million.

Once finished, the building will help grow businesses focused on the environment and technology.

The building in Mayfield used to be home to a school called Saint Rose Academy. The school closed in 2010.

Now, the building is being turned into a place for young businesses to learn and grow.

“It’s really an existing building that was underutilized and brought back to life and any economic activity is good for all,” said Karl Phifenberger

Phifenberger owns the building. He and his partners are converting the building into the Northeast Environmental and Technology Center or NEET.

The place will provide office and lab space for as many as 15 new businesses that focus on the environment and technology.

“The whole purpose is to attract offices here be an incubator, attract biosciences and other technology-related business,” Phifenberger explained.

The 95,000-square-foot building includes classrooms, a shared cafeteria, and a presentation room.

“The capabilities with this building is there is a greenhouse that will support some agriculture programs, moving forward, wedding and events,” Phifenberger added.

The Petal Pusher sits on the other side of Business Route 6. It’s been around for more than 30 years.

Owner Gary Bruzuchalski has seen the building go through many changes.

“It used to be an environmental center years ago and it’s very exciting for me to see new businesses in the area, new people in the area, traffic in the area, very exciting.”

NEET is still accepting applications for businesses to work in the building

Renovations are expected to wrap up in November.