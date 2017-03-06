× Pennsylvania Auditor General Supports Legalizing Marijuana

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s auditor general said Monday he is a firm supporter of legalizing marijuana.

Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale says making marijuana legal and taxing it would create a $20 billion industry and create more than 280,000 jobs in the next decade.

Most of the people we talked with agree.

“Cities in Pennsylvania and some towns have started their own decriminalization process,” DePasquale pointed out.

DePasquale citied states like Colorado that have seen benefits of legalizing and taxing marijuana.

“The regulation and taxation of marijuana train has rumbled out of the station across the United States,” DePasquale said. “The question is whether Pennsylvania is going to miss its stop as the train moves its way across the country and allow other states to pick up the business opportunities.”

“I’m a hundred percent behind him. Looking at the revenue, that alone Colorado has generated, we could get Pennsylvania out of bankruptcy,” said Dan Skaggs of Lords Valley.

But state representative Sid Kavulich, a fellow Democrat, says the state shouldn’t be so hasty to make that leap.

“It’s still too early. Colorado certainly–Let’s wait a few years, see what with them, what kind of revenue comes in, what develops over a few years with the general legalization,” Kavulich said.

The auditor general says decriminalizing marijuana would also save the state the costs of prosecuting and incarcerating those caught with marijuana.