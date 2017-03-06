× Olyphant Man Admits to Federal Sex Charges

SCRANTON — A man from Lackawanna County has admitted to federal sex charges involving an underage girl.

The United States Attorney’s Office announced that Brian LaChance, 27, of Olyphant, pleaded guilty last week to attempting to entice a minor to engage in illegal sexual conduct.

Authorities said LaChance admitted that in November 2015, he used the internet and a cell phone to attempt to entice and persuade a 15-year-old girl to send him sexually explicit photographs of her.