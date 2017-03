Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINERSVILLE -- The only remaining undefeated girls basketball team in our area had a special party Monday afternoon.

Miners Auto Sales put together a pizza party for the Minersville girls varsity basketball team, celebrating the Battlin' Miners District 11 championship.

The co-owner of the business wanted to reward the girls for their hard work this season.

Next up for the ladies: the first round of the state tournament, which tips off Friday.