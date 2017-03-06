Watch Live: ‘Major Changes’ as April the Giraffe Gets Closer to Giving Birth at New York Zoo

Man and Girlfriend Accused of Making Meth in His Parents’ Basement

HUGHESVILLE — A man and his girlfriend are accused of operating a meth lab out of his parents’ home in Lycoming County.

Arrest papers show Matthew Bausinger’s parents called police because there was a warrant out for the arrest of his girlfriend. When they went to pick up Nichole Minor on Friday, police found a meth lab in the basement of the home in Hughesville.

Bausinger’s parents told police they did not know their son was cooking meth inside their house.

