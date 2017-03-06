Watch Live: ‘Major Changes’ as April the Giraffe Gets Closer to Giving Birth at New York Zoo

Human Remains Found in Wayne County Identified

Posted 2:57 pm, March 6, 2017, by , Updated at 02:58PM, March 6, 2017

HONESDALE — Remains found in Wayne County Sunday have been identified.

The coroner has determined that the bones that were found are human and identified the victim as Michael Hendel, 42, of Carbondale, who has been missing since 2012.

The discovery was made in Waymart on Sunday.

The coroner was not able to determine the cause or manner of death due to the condition of the body. He said there was no indication of trauma.

State police in Honesdale are investigating.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s