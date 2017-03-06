× Human Remains Found in Wayne County Identified

HONESDALE — Remains found in Wayne County Sunday have been identified.

The coroner has determined that the bones that were found are human and identified the victim as Michael Hendel, 42, of Carbondale, who has been missing since 2012.

The discovery was made in Waymart on Sunday.

The coroner was not able to determine the cause or manner of death due to the condition of the body. He said there was no indication of trauma.

State police in Honesdale are investigating.