Flames Destroy Home in Luzerne County

ROSS TOWNSHIP — Fire forced five people from a home in the Sweet Valley area in Luzerne County.

Flames broke out at the house on Broadway Road in Ross Township around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Neighbors said five people and two dogs were in the home at the time. They all got out safely.

The home is destroyed.

There is no word on a cause of the fire.