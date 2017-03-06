Fire at County Building, Arson Suspected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- A fire closed the Luzerne County Children and Youth headquarters Monday morning and investigators say someone likely set the fire.

For much of the morning, the activity centered at the back of the building.

Investigators were looking at clues near the railroad tracks. It was that part of the building along North Pennsylvania Avenue that caught fire.

The fire started about 6 a.m.

Investigators say the sprinkler system inside the building helped contain the damage inside.

Authorities are not saying how the fire started, only that investigators believe it was deliberately set.

Investigators are now trying to find out who might have set it and why.

"We are looking at a few people. We have some people in mind, but at this point, I can't say much more," said Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis. "It's an active investigation, and as we have more information, we will be able to provide it."

Because of the fire, the building that houses Luzerne County Children and Youth Services and other agencies is closed, but some workers are answering emergency calls from another location.

County Manager Dave Pedri says he hopes the building will open Tuesday. If that can't happen, Pedri says there is space in other county office buildings where workers could relocate until this building, which is now a crime scene, can reopen.