Big Changes Coming To Penn Avenue In Scranton

SCRANTON — A quiet section on Penn Avenue is expecting to be filled with people in the next few months.

A restaurant and two bars will be setting up shop on the same block in Scranton.

Mert’s, which sits on the corner, is changing hands and will be known as Harry’s.

“My friend since childhood Harry McGrath who was also my law partner passed away in 2015, so we used to go there all the time after work,” said Michael Perry.

Michael Perry’s son, Michael will be running Harry’s. Michael is excited about being able to keep the downtown lively.

“It’s a hometown feel, nice bar, nice feel, nice vibes, just a really good place to hang out watch some sports,” said Michael Perry Jr.

In addition to Mert’s changing hands, Jacks Drafthouse is moving to this block from the Hill section of Scranton and AV restaurant is relocating from Moosic.

With Mert’s, Jack’s Drafthouse and the AV Restaurant, people are excited about the changes coming to this block.

“With the new coming restaurants, there’s going to be a couple new bars, a new residential restaurant, there’s much more people going to be around. It’s really exciting. We are very thrilled with it,” said Mary Dempsey of Scranton.

“It’s really phenomenal. It is showing that the national trend of bringing businesses to the downtown is continuing in Scranton so it’s really great to see that here,” added Grace Kramer of Scranton.