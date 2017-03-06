Watch Live: ‘Major Changes’ as April the Giraffe Gets Closer to Giving Birth at New York Zoo

A Blast With A Bounce: The Harlem Globetrotters Return

Posted 4:57 am, March 6, 2017, by
globetrotters

The hilarious hoopsters are back in our area this month!

The Harlem Globetrotters return to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza near Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, March 12 at 3 p.m.

One of their players, Zeus McClurkin, visited West Scranton Intermediate School with Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey.

He explained what to expect at this year’s show.

The Harlem Globetrotters are celebrating their 91st season.

