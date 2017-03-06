× A Blast With A Bounce: The Harlem Globetrotters Return

The hilarious hoopsters are back in our area this month!

The Harlem Globetrotters return to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza near Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, March 12 at 3 p.m.

One of their players, Zeus McClurkin, visited West Scranton Intermediate School with Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey.

He explained what to expect at this year’s show.

Head here for tickets and more information on the show!

The Harlem Globetrotters are celebrating their 91st season.