Vigil for Woman Killed in Scranton

SCRANTON -- A memorial service was held to remember a woman killed last week in Scranton.

Keystone Mission held a vigil for Danee Mower at its shelter for the homeless on West Olive Street in Scranton on Sunday. The 28-year-old woman, who was homeless, died after being thrown into the Lackawanna River Tuesday.

For people at the shelter, the past few days have been emotional since many of them knew the victim and the man accused in her death.

"It's going to take a while for this community here at the mission to get better," said Kim Marie Fitzgerald of Scranton.

Police charged Ryan Taylor with aggravated assault, simple assault, and reckless endangerment in connection with Mower's death in Scranton.