Watch Live: ‘Major Changes’ as April the Giraffe Gets Closer to Giving Birth at New York Zoo

The Reptiles and Amphibians of the Poconos and Northeastern Pennsylvania

Posted 7:02 pm, March 5, 2017, by

We'll head to Skytop Lodge in the Poconos with field staff member, and Skytop Lodge naturalist, Rick Koval to take a look at some of the reptiles and amphibians that you may come across this spring.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s