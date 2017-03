× Smoky Apartment Building Fire in Scranton

SCRANTON — An apartment building caught fire Sunday afternoon forcing nine people from their homes.

Fire crews arrived at the building on Pine Street after 3 p.m.

Crews were able to quickly get the flames under control and contain most of the damage to the upper portion of the building.

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.

No one was hurt.

Officials are still looking into what caused the fire.