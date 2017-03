× Residents Rescued from Burning Home in Scranton

SCRANTON — A firefighter was hurt and 11 people are out of their homes after a fire in Scranton.

Fire crews were called to an apartment building on Moosic Street just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

Three residents were rescued from an upstairs window.

One firefighter was injured, according to the fire chief. There is no word how badly.

The Red Cross is helping the two families who lived there.

There’s no word what caused the fire.