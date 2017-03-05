× Possible Human Remains Found in Wayne County

WAYMART — Officials are trying to figure out if remains found in Wayne County are human.

For several hours Sunday afternoon, Waymart police, along with state police and the Wayne County coroner were in a wooded area just beyond a field along Route 6 in Waymart. We are told that possible human remains were found on the property.

Investigators could be seen removing those remains from the wooded area.

Officials say it’s still too soon to determine if the remains are human, and if so, who it was.

This all happened right on the border of Waymart borough and Canaan Township.

The Wayne County coroner tells Newswatch 16 that those remains still need to be examined and identified, as well as determining a cause of death.

At this point, the coroner said those remains appear to be consistent with human remains.