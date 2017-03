× Police: Woman Reported Missing in Lycoming County Is Safe

MONTOURSVILLE — A woman reported missing in Lycoming County last week was with her husband of her own free will all along.

That’s according to police in Montoursville, who say Jamie Baker-Hadwin and her husband Michael Hadwin turned themselves into authorities in South Carolina late last week.

Police said Baker-Hadwin was considered to be in danger after her husband allegedly assaulted her.