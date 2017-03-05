Watch Live: ‘Major Changes’ as April the Giraffe Gets Closer to Giving Birth at New York Zoo

Police Search for Homicide Suspect in Union County

Posted 8:36 am, March 5, 2017, by
Lewisburg — A man is dead after a late night stabbing in Union County.

According to police, 28-year-old Aaron Boone of Lewisburg was found lying in a yard along South 7th Street in Lewisburg around 10:30 Saturday night.

He was taken to a hospital with several stab wounds and died about an hour later.

Police are searching for the suspect, 32-year-old Terrel Jordan of Mifflinburg.

Anyone with information on Jordan’s whereabouts is asked to contact authorities in Union County.

 

 

