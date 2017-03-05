Perfect Day for Cardboard Sled Derby At Montage Mountain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Yellow submarines, battleships, and dragons all in one place? Those were some of the designs for the second annual Cardboard Sled Derby at Montage Mountain Ski Resort in Scranton.

"The game plan is to get as many people as we can and to make it across the finish line alive," said Alysa Scavone of Exeter.

WNEP-TV had a team go down the slopes inside a huge camera. After a little extra push, the sled crossed the finish line.

Racers spent lots of time and effort creating their sleds.

"This is our battleship sled and it took us a month and a half to build it," said Kendel Jemiola of Suscon.

The resort spent the week cleaning up and reopened this weekend with the derby competition, drawing a big crowd. Now with eight trails back open, officials at Montage Mountain are hoping to finish the ski season strong.

"Cardboard box derby turned out great, just a testament to our crew and how we bounce back. And put a great product out there and we are loving it," said Jeff Slivinski, director of marketing at Montage Mountain.

Snowboarders and skiers are really excited to get back to the slopes right before spring.

"We are super excited. The weather complications had been a little rough for us, but we gotta get more runs before this winter ends. It's really exciting for us," said Amanda Delvecchio.

Cardboard sled teams are already planning to be back next year but hope Mother Nature doesn't throw another wrench in the works.