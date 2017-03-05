Little Sisters of the Poor St. Patrick’s Dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- The Little Sisters of the Poor held a St. Patrick's Day celebration with a little food and fun in Scranton.

The Sisters held the fourth annual dinner at Holy Family Residence on Adams Avenue on Sunday.

The day began with Mass followed by a bagpipe performance in the chapel.

The Irish feast of ham and cabbage was served while friends and families enjoyed live entertainment.

The Little Sisters of the Poor work to provide a loving and caring life for the elderly.

"They are very grateful to the community around us for their love and support, that they are remembered and they are loved as we love them dearly," said Sr. Theresa Louisa, Little Sisters of the Poor.

Gift baskets and gift certificates for area restaurants and businesses were also raffled off at the dinner.