Watch Live: ‘Major Changes’ as April the Giraffe Gets Closer to Giving Birth at New York Zoo

John Serrao Reptile and Amphibian Book Giveaway

Posted 7:00 pm, March 5, 2017, by

One lucky member of the POL Outdoor Club will win two copies John Serrao's revised book, The Reptiles and Amphibians of the Poconos and Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s