Checking out Sports Memorabilia in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC -- Sports fans and collectors showed off their memorabilia, hoping to strike gold in Lackawanna County.

Lelands brought its roadshow to our area this weekend. The roadshow includes experts in sports memorabilia.

Crowds made their way to the Hampton Inn in Moosic to get an appraisal from expert Josh Evans.

"It's really been a lot of fun. People have come from all over the state. They've brought a lot of really interesting things. They brought a lot of junk, but we treat everybody the same," said Josh Evans, Lelands.

The roadshow wrapped up around 4 p.m. Sunday.