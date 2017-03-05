Watch Live: ‘Major Changes’ as April the Giraffe Gets Closer to Giving Birth at New York Zoo

Bucknell Men Beat Navy, Advance to Patriot League Title

Posted 6:37 pm, March 5, 2017, by

The Bucknell men's basketball team started fast and held off a late Navy rally to win 70-65 in the Patriot League semifinals. The Bison will host the conference championship game against Lehigh Wednesday night at 7:30 PM.

