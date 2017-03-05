The Bucknell men's basketball team started fast and held off a late Navy rally to win 70-65 in the Patriot League semifinals. The Bison will host the conference championship game against Lehigh Wednesday night at 7:30 PM.
Bucknell Men Beat Navy, Advance to Patriot League Title
