Assault Sends Man to Hospital in Schuylkill County

MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating after a man was badly hurt during a fight in Schuylkill County.

Troopers were called to Saint Ann Street in Mahanoy Township around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators said Kyle Kaminsky, 40, of Barnesville, got into a fight with another man and shoved him off a stoop.

The victim was injured so badly he needed to be flown to the hospital.

Kaminsky took off before troopers got to the scene in Schuylkill County.