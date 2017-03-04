Stanley Scott scored 24 points, and the No. 5 Williamsport boys basketball team beat No. 3 Hazleton 64-56 in the District 2/IV Subregional "6A" Championship.
Williamsport Boys Hold Off Hazleton for Subregional Title
