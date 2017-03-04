Wild Weather Continues with Bitter Cold Temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- With the wind whipping outside the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, people like Brigitte Blue of Clarks Summit weren't exactly eager to greet the bitter cold weather. Blue just spent two weeks in sunny San Diego.

"When I got off the plane and felt just that little blast coming off the airline, I just couldn't believe I was back here," she said.

A cold windy day Saturday capped two weeks of unusual winter weather in our area. It started with temperatures in the 70s. Then there was the rain, the hail, the tornado, and finally snow squalls.

"It's ridiculous. One minute, it's 70 degrees and you're hoping spring is right around the corner, then it's back to putting on the big heavy winter coat and snow is flying. I can't explain it," said Ed Yanchulis of Pittston Township.

For some, the cold couldn't come soon enough. A tornado knocked out power on Montage Mountain last weekend, making it impossible for them to make any snow.

Eight trails are now back open on the mountain, and plenty of people there prefer the weather just stick to winter guidelines.

"It's very cold. I'm sure they turn those snow machines on and they're making something," said Fred Sargeant of Connecticut.