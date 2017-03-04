Watch Live: ‘Major Changes’ as April the Giraffe Gets Closer to Giving Birth at New York Zoo

Scranton Prep Boys Run Away from GAR in District Title

Posted 6:40 pm, March 4, 2017, by

The No. 4 Scranton Prep boys basketball team beat GAR 64-45 in the District 2 "4A" Championship.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s