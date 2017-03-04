Main Street Grill in Lock Haven is a great location for amazing food and a fantastic bar with specialty drinks. Watch as Chef Eli Valentin prepares his Royal Scallops recipe.(see below)
For Filling:
8 oz. lump crab
1/4 cup bread crumbs
1 small shallot diced
1 rib celery diced
1/4 cup mayo
2 tblsp. Parsley chopped
juice of half a lemon
salt pepper to taste
mix all ingredients in bowl and set aside
For Scallops:
6 sea scallops
1tsp butter
salt and pepper to taste
Sear scallops until golden brown, in hot butter.
Top each scallop with crab mix and broil or bake until mixture becomes golden brown. Serve with your favorite rice, vegetable or risotto.