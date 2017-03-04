Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Main Street Grill in Lock Haven is a great location for amazing food and a fantastic bar with specialty drinks. Watch as Chef Eli Valentin prepares his Royal Scallops recipe.(see below)

For Filling:

8 oz. lump crab

1/4 cup bread crumbs

1 small shallot diced

1 rib celery diced

1/4 cup mayo

2 tblsp. Parsley chopped

juice of half a lemon

salt pepper to taste

mix all ingredients in bowl and set aside

For Scallops:

6 sea scallops

1tsp butter

salt and pepper to taste

Sear scallops until golden brown, in hot butter.

Top each scallop with crab mix and broil or bake until mixture becomes golden brown. Serve with your favorite rice, vegetable or risotto.