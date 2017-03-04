Rallies in Support of President Trump in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- After numerous protests against President Trump's policies since his swearing in more than a month ago, his supporters were out in force in our area.

Braving freezing cold and holding signs, people stood in support of President Trump on Courthouse Square in Scranton on Saturday.

Trump supporters believe the Republican president has been following through with his campaign promises but still has a lot of work to do.

"He has done a lot already in a month. He is up against a lot of opposition. It's an uphill battle. He needs to get his cabinet in and be able to put through his plans," said Betsy Green, Women for Trump.

In the face of several controversies already hitting the White House, people at the rally are unhappy with the way the president and his administration are being portrayed in the media.

"What's happening is everything is being magnified and the real issues are non-issues and non-issues are real issues, so what we are looking at is that Americans have an opportunity," said Frank Scavo of Old Forge.

Scranton businessman Bob Bolus parked his "Trump trucks" at the rally.

Bolus says it's time for Americans to come together, even if they don't share the same views.

"It's about who we are and what we stand for, and we stand for freedom. We stand for what's right, and this is part of the tip of the iceberg of what's going to go on throughout the next couple of years," Bolus said.

In Luzerne County, people stood along Kidder Street in Wilkes-Barre to make sure their voices were heard in support of the president.

Voters in Luzerne County helped put Trump over the top in Pennsylvania during the presidential election.

"You've got to stand up for what you believe or you stand for nothing. Silence is consent, and I really believe in him wholeheartedly," said Lorraine Feist of Pittston.

Organizers plan to have more rallies for President Trump in our area next month.