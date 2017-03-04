× Old Forge Police Warn of Men Posing as Utility Workers

OLD FORGE — Police are warning homeowners to be on alert after they say two men posing as utility workers burglarized a home in Lackawanna County.

Investigators say the men approached the homeowner on South Main Street in Old Forge and claimed they were borough utility workers who needed to check the home’s water and sewer lines.

They ended up swiping some of the homeowner’s money and jewelry and took off in a black Lincoln SUV.

A surveillance photo shows the getaway car that Old Forge police say the two crooks sped off in.