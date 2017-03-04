× Mother Charged with Child Abuse

OLYPHANT — A mother is behind bars after police in Lackawanna County say she hurt her child so badly, he had to be put in intensive care.

Officers say Joleen Scanlon, 29, of Olyphant, broke her 14-month-old son’s arm and leg and caused a skull fracture.

Authorities were tipped off after someone noticed bruises on the child and reported it to ChildLine.

The boy is now in the custody of Children and Youth services.

Scanlon is locked up in the Lackawanna County jail charged with child endangerment, simple assault, and reckless endangerment.