Watch Live: ‘Major Changes’ as April the Giraffe Gets Closer to Giving Birth at New York Zoo

Mother Charged with Child Abuse

Posted 10:02 pm, March 4, 2017, by
joleen-sclanlon

OLYPHANT — A mother is behind bars after police in Lackawanna County say she hurt her child so badly, he had to be put in intensive care.

Officers say Joleen Scanlon, 29, of Olyphant, broke her 14-month-old son’s arm and leg and caused a skull fracture.

Authorities were tipped off after someone noticed bruises on the child and reported it to ChildLine.

The boy is now in the custody of Children and Youth services.

Scanlon is locked up in the Lackawanna County jail charged with child endangerment, simple assault, and reckless endangerment.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s