Knoebels Looks to Fill Summer Positions at the Park

RALPHO TOWNSHIP — The calendar still says winter, but an amusement park in Northumberland County is already hiring for summer.

Knoebels Amusement Resort held its annual summer job fair at the Elysburg Fire Hall on Saturday.

The company is looking to fill 800 seasonal positions, spanning 40 different departments.

There was quite a turnout. Several hundred applicants showed up during the fair’s first few hours, excited to work at a place they grew up enjoying.

“All my friends worked there and they all say it’s a good time, and you get to do things other than work. It’d just be a fun job and a good atmosphere,” said Jillian Dunkelberger of Catawissa.

In addition to the job fair, Knoebels plans to post job openings on its website.

Knoebels is scheduled to open in late April.