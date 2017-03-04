× In Your Nieghborhood

Annual Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner

To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day the Annual Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner is held in Wayne County. American Legion Post 274, on the corner of 3rd & Lake Streets, in Gouldsboro sponsors the Irish Dinner on Saturday, March 18 from 2 p.m. until sold out. All are welcome to attend the dinner in house with take outs available. It’s $8 per person for the sit down dinner, and $8.50 for take out. Thank you for your support for our veterans.

The Arc of Luzerne County Annual Awards Dinner

The Arc of Luzerne County Annual Awards Dinner sponsors the Annual Awards Dinner with Pittsburg Steelers’ 4-time Superbowl Champion Rocky Bleier as headline speaker. The Dinner is at the Woodlands on Thursday, March 23 starting at 5 p.m. with the awards ceremony to follow. The dinner honors those who improve the quality of lives for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Admission is $75 per person.