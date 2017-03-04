× Former Pittsburgh Steeler Yancey Thigpen on Hand at Wyoming Valley Mall

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP — Steelers fans flocked to Wyoming Valley Mall in Luzerne County for a chance to meet a former wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Yancey Thigpen met with fans and signed autographs on Saturday as a part of the mall’s Sports Card and Collectibles Show.

Thigpen played for Pittsburgh for six season in the 1990s.

“I was a Steelers fan as a kid, so when I had the chance to play for the Steelers I lived out one of my childhood dreams. So when anything comes up from my career, it brings back memories, good memories,” Thigpen said.

Thigpen ended his NFL career in 2000 with the Tennessee Titans.

The Sports Card and Collectible Show continues through Sunday.