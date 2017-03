× Flames Force out Four Families

HAZLETON — Four families were forced out into the cold after a fire in Hazleton.

Flames sparked at an apartment building on South Church Street shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday.

A deputy fire chief believes the fire started in the kitchen of a second-floor unit.

It took firefighters about an hour to put out the flames.

No one was hurt.

The American Red Cross is helping the seven people who were displaced by the fire.