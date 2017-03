Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODWARD TOWNSHIP -- State police plan to file charges against a driver following a deadly hit and run in Lycoming County.

Troopers say a 31-year-old man from Cogan Station turned himself in and admitted driving the blue Saturn that hit and killed Dennis Burley, 54, of Muncy.

It happened late Wednesday night as Burley was crossing Route 220 near Linden.

State police do not plan to release the names of the driver and his female passenger until they file charges.