Bus Carrying College Students to New York Catches Fire on I-80

BLOOMSBURG — Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a fire on a bus carrying college students in Columbia County.

It happened shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 80 east between the Bloomsburg and Buckhorn exits.

State police said about 35 students from Bucknell University were on the Susquehanna Trailways bus headed to New York City when someone smelled smoke. When firefighters showed up, the bus burst into flames.

No one was hurt.

The interstate was down to one lane for a time until crews cleaned up.