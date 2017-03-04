Watch Live: ‘Major Changes’ as April the Giraffe Gets Closer to Giving Birth at New York Zoo

Bus Carrying College Students to New York Catches Fire on I-80

Posted 4:44 pm, March 4, 2017, by
col-bus-fire

BLOOMSBURG — Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a fire on a bus carrying college students in Columbia County.

It happened shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 80 east between the Bloomsburg and Buckhorn exits.

State police said about 35 students from Bucknell University were on the Susquehanna Trailways bus headed to New York City when someone smelled smoke. When firefighters showed up, the bus burst into flames.

No one was hurt.

The interstate was down to one lane for a time until crews cleaned up.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment