Armed Robbery in Lycoming County

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — State police are searching for the man they say robbed a convenience store in Lycoming County.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Friday at Nittany Minit Mart on East Third Street near Williamsport.

Troopers tell us the robber held a large knife against a clerk’s throat while he forced a second clerk to grab cash from the drawer.

There is no word how much he got away with.