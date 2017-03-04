Abington Heights Upsets Wyoming Valley West in District Title

The Abington Heights girls basketball team entered the district tournament as a six seed, but completed the run to a championship, knocking off No. 6 Wyoming Valley West 32-30 in the District 2 "5A" title.
