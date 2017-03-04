Watch Live: ‘Major Changes’ as April the Giraffe Gets Closer to Giving Birth at New York Zoo

Abington Heights Upsets Wyoming Valley West in District Title

Posted 10:35 pm, March 4, 2017, by

The Abington Heights girls basketball team entered the district tournament as a six seed, but completed the run to a championship, knocking off No. 6 Wyoming Valley West 32-30 in the District 2 "5A" title.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s