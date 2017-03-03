× WNEP Joins in to Read Across America

SCRANTON — All across America, students and bookworms alike are celebrating Read Across America Day, including a few familiar faces at WNEP.

The holiday — coinciding with the birthday of famed children’s writer Dr. Seuss — is celebrated annually for nearly two decades by schools, libraries and community centers, while they unite students of all ages with books.

Sharla McBride and Tom Williams took to the Electric City, reading to students at Whittier Elementary School in Scranton.

Familiar faces (@SharlaMcBride and Tom Williams) turned up at @JohnGWhittier2 today for #ReadAcrossAmerica day! What books are you reading? pic.twitter.com/n7orK37Hnl — WNEP (@WNEP) March 3, 2017

Stacy Lange went to Charles Sumner Elementary in Scranton, reading Dr. Seuss’ The Butter Battle Book to a group of first and second graders.

Meanwhile, in Dunmore, Scott Schaffer was on hand to read at the Greater Scranton Area YMCA.