WNEP Joins in to Read Across America

Posted 4:20 pm, March 3, 2017, by , Updated at 04:19PM, March 3, 2017
"What Pet Should I Get?," the first new, original book by Dr. Seuss in 25 years, was published in July 2015. Its first printing was increased from 500,00 to 1 million. The author's most popular books serve as graduation gifts, read-alouds for children, parody fodder for politicans and inspiration for big Hollywood films.

SCRANTON — All across America, students and bookworms alike are celebrating Read Across America Day, including a few familiar faces at WNEP.

The holiday — coinciding with the birthday of famed children’s writer Dr. Seuss — is celebrated annually for nearly two decades by schools, libraries and community centers, while they unite students of all ages with books.

Sharla McBride and Tom Williams took to the Electric City, reading to students at Whittier Elementary School in Scranton.

Stacy Lange went to Charles Sumner Elementary in Scranton, reading Dr. Seuss’ The Butter Battle Book to a group of first and second graders.

Meanwhile, in Dunmore, Scott Schaffer was on hand to read at the Greater Scranton Area YMCA.

