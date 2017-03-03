Watch Live: ‘Major Changes’ as April the Giraffe Gets Closer to Giving Birth at New York Zoo

Winter On It’s Way to a New Home

Posted 7:14 pm, March 3, 2017, by

Many people have been waiting for winter to head out -- at least many of us have. Mike Steven's finds some evidence in this week's Photolink Library that winter is on it's way to a new home.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s