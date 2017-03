Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUDSBURG -- A routine traffic stop turned into a car chase -- a subsequently, crash -- Friday afternoon.

According to PA State Police, officers stopped a driver on Interstate 80 in Monroe County just after noon.

The driver, Tishawn Ragland of East Stroudsburg, had a different idea -- speeding away in his SUV instead.

He then lost control, flipping the vehicle onto the sidewalk.

No injuries were reported, and troopers believe Ragland may have been under the influence of a substance.