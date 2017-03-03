Saving Lives: One Test at a Time

Watch Live: ‘Major Changes’ as April the Giraffe Gets Closer to Giving Birth at New York Zoo

It might not be easy to talk about, but area doctors hope it’s a conversation you’ll have with friends and family.

It all surrounds the importance of getting screened for colon cancer. March is  “Colon Cancer Awareness Month.”

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited Scranton Endoscopy Center off of Ash Street in the Electric City.

Doctors Jeff Costanzo and Dr. Chris Barbarevech tackled the focus behind this national campaign, who should get screened, and colon cancer rates in our area.

One way to support the fight against colon cancer is by joining the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute for the 14th annual “C.A.S.U.A.L. Day.”

C.A.S.U.A.L. stands for “Colon Cancer Awareness Saves Unlimited Adult Lives.”

The project, which WNEP-TV is a media sponsor of, raises awareness for colorectal cancer in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

It’s aimed at teaching people about the importance of screening and early detection.

To learn more about the “C.A.S.U.A.L. Day” and how to get involved, head here!

