Salvation Army to Build New Shelter in East Stroudsburg

EAST STROUDSBURG -- Many people in Monroe County rely on places like shelters to keep their families safe and warm -- and this is another example.

This three unit townhouse in East Stroudsburg is run by the Salvation Army. Soon, the building will come down, but for a good reason.

"The best thing we can do for right now is take down what is already here and put a new structure in its place," said Major James Gingrich, Salvation Army. "We will be able to house 12 families, or 96 individuals in this new structure."

The organization provides emergency shelter for homeless people and families.

Major James Gingrich says the expansion is in the very early stages, but it is something that is needed in Monroe County.

"The frustrating part for us is that we can only serve so many people here and it's taking us much, much longer these days to help people transition from shelter into permanent housing," said Gingrich. "But the exciting news is the possibility to be able to do something about it."

Housing directors tell Newswatch 16 it is difficult to place people in the region because this is a college and resort area -- meaning housing doesn't come cheap. So, when they are able to build shelters, it serves a great need.

Sharon Taylor is the executive director at Pocono Area Transitional Housing -- or "Path," as it's called.

Taylor says the new shelter will help check people off housing waiting lists.

"The things that are happening now with increasing shelter space, that's really good and I am so excited about it, but we also need affordable permanent housing too," said Sharon Taylor, PATH Executive Director.

Officials with the Salvation Army say they are working closely with the families who currently live in the shelter to get them relocated before work on the new three story building begins, this summer.