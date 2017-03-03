People Come From Far & Wide For Bridge Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP -- Although it feels like winter outside, things are heating up in our area as hundreds of people from all over Mid-Atlantic -- and even the world -- are competing right in Luzerne County as part of a bridge tournament.

"I could have done this, I should have done that," said Jay Apfelbaum, a Sunbury native now living in Philadelphia. "If you're a dedicated bridge player -- and I've been playing bridge at a high level for over 50 years -- those could-have, should-haves do keep me up at night."

Tournament Chair Walter Michell explains how bridge is a card game version similar to chess.

"It requires the same level of mentality, the same type of focus and the same type of concentration and anticipation, but it's a more social game," he explained.

This week-long tournament at The Woodlands Inn & Resort draws people from not only northeast Pennsylvania, but many from all over the Mid-Atlantic.

"To come and play the game here they love so much with the kind of level of play, the talent of play they wouldn't otherwise be exposed to," said Mitchell.

May Sakr is part of an international team competing here. Her partner is from Poland, while Sakr is originally from Lebanon.

"We're kind of in the middle of training so because we play professionally all around the world and right now we're preparing for nationals which is next month in Kansas," she explained.

The week-long tournament wraps up on Sunday.