Susquehanna hosted Medaille in the NCAA D3 first round action. Steven Weidlich scored 31 points in Susquehanna's 89-82 win.
Medaille vs Susquehanna
-
Susquehanna vs Forest City
-
Riverside Boys Beat Susquehanna 63-41
-
Scranton Royals Prepare for No. 11 Susquehanna
-
Scranton Men Upset No. 11 Susquehanna 76-68
-
Scranton Men Beat Susquehanna 75-66
-
-
Forest City Girls Beat Susquehanna for Lackawanna League Title
-
Royals Weigh In On Rivalry With River Hawks
-
Scranton Women Comeback to Stay Perfect
-
Susquehanna’s Steven Weidlich
-
MMI Prep vs Suquehanna
-
-
Forest City vs Montrose
-
Susquehanna University’s Frank Marcinek on his battle with Throat Cancer
-
Suspected Meth Lab in Susquehanna County