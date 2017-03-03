Larger Than Life Inflatable Colon Greets Visitors in Lycoming County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT -- Visitors to UPMC Susquehanna Health in Williamsport were greeted with a pretty large surprise inside the lobby today -- a 10 foot colon!

The colon -- inflatable, of course -- is part of the hospital's display on colon health awareness.

"I try to tell patients all the time even if you're nervous or embarrassed about this being your backside, take advantage of this technology and capitalize on it for the benefit of your health," said Dr. Heather Gerst.

The aim is to help educate the community about what is going on inside their bodies.

"Now that I take a longer look at it you can recognize what it is you can see the polyps inside," said James Pridokas of Linden.

Visitors can grab a tour of the giant colon most Wednesdays in March in Williamsport.