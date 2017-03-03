× Both Lanes of Interstate 81 Closed in Schuylkill County After Multiple Crashes, White Out Conditions

DELANO TOWNSHIP — PennDOT reports that both lanes of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County are closed after an incident around 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon involving up to 20 cars near McAdoo.

Sources at PennDOT report that the northbound closure is between Exit 131A: PA 54 – Hometown and Exit 138: PA 309 – McAdoo/Tamaqua.

The southbound closures are between Exit 138: PA 309 – McAdoo/Tamaqua and Exit 134: Delano.

Stay tuned to WNEP’s Traffic Tracker for further updates.