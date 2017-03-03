Watch Live: ‘Major Changes’ as April the Giraffe Gets Closer to Giving Birth at New York Zoo

Both Lanes of Interstate 81 Closed in Schuylkill County After Multiple Crashes, White Out Conditions

Posted 4:06 pm, March 3, 2017, by , Updated at 04:41PM, March 3, 2017
Interstate 81

DELANO TOWNSHIP — PennDOT reports that both lanes of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County are closed after an incident around 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon involving up to 20 cars near McAdoo.

Sources at PennDOT report that the northbound closure is between Exit 131A: PA 54 – Hometown and Exit 138: PA 309 – McAdoo/Tamaqua.

The southbound closures are between Exit 138: PA 309 – McAdoo/Tamaqua and Exit 134: Delano.

3 comments

  • les

    Way to go PennDOT! You folks rock!
    Not!
    How many multi vehicle pile ups happen in upstate NY or northern Ohio, or Wisconsin or Michigan for that matter? They get a helluva lot more snow than PA!!! And see lots of traffic too.
    Every time it snows there are pileups in PA.

    • Jay

      Your ignorance is comical. As was noted in the title of the article, the crash occurred in an area experiencing white-out conditions. What the heck is PennDOT supposed to do to prevent a white-out?? Get a clue.

