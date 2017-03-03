Both Lanes of Interstate 81 Closed in Schuylkill County After Multiple Crashes, White Out Conditions
DELANO TOWNSHIP — PennDOT reports that both lanes of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County are closed after an incident around 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon involving up to 20 cars near McAdoo.
Sources at PennDOT report that the northbound closure is between Exit 131A: PA 54 – Hometown and Exit 138: PA 309 – McAdoo/Tamaqua.
The southbound closures are between Exit 138: PA 309 – McAdoo/Tamaqua and Exit 134: Delano.
Stay tuned to WNEP’s Traffic Tracker for further updates.
3 comments
PennDOT tastes like poo poo
Are you telling me PennDOT foremans don’t watch the weather? Apparently not. I watched the weather. I knew it was going to snow squall today. Insurance companies must hate Pa..
les
Way to go PennDOT! You folks rock!
Not!
How many multi vehicle pile ups happen in upstate NY or northern Ohio, or Wisconsin or Michigan for that matter? They get a helluva lot more snow than PA!!! And see lots of traffic too.
Every time it snows there are pileups in PA.
Jay
Your ignorance is comical. As was noted in the title of the article, the crash occurred in an area experiencing white-out conditions. What the heck is PennDOT supposed to do to prevent a white-out?? Get a clue.